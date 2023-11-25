WhatsApp to Integrate AI Chatbots: Redefining Communication

Imagine being able to have a conversation with someone who doesn’t actually exist. Or receiving responses from a fictional character, a celebrity, or an expert in any given field. This is the future that AI chatbots are bringing to WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging application.

AI chatbots are revolutionizing entertainment, education, and even therapy. These innovative applications utilize artificial intelligence to generate automatic responses based on text or images. Developed from deep learning models, these chatbots can produce coherent and original texts imitating the style, tone, and content of various sources, such as books, articles, conversations, or social media.

So how do these AI chatbots work within WhatsApp? Thanks to the analysis of iOS beta 23.24.10.71 WABetaInfo, it has been revealed that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, plans to integrate AI chatbots into the platform. This exciting development means that soon, it won’t be necessary to have friends to communicate on WhatsApp.

The screenshots obtained from the beta version show that conversing with a chatbot will be as simple as tapping on a specially designed button within the app. This colorful circle button will grant users access to the various chatbots available on WhatsApp.

In addition to interacting with AI-powered bots, this new button will enable users to perform a range of tasks. It can be invoked within groups, allowing users to request the bot to generate an image or answer any question they desire.

The incorporation of AI technology into WhatsApp has long been under development Meta. This promising integration has the potential to reshape the way we communicate and connect with not only our friends but also with artificial entities.

FAQ:

Q: What are AI chatbots?

A: AI chatbots are applications that utilize artificial intelligence to generate automatic responses based on text or images, imitating the style and content of various sources.

Q: How do AI chatbots work in WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp plans to integrate AI chatbots into its platform, allowing users to interact with these bots accessing a special button within the app.

Q: What tasks can be performed with the AI chatbot button in WhatsApp?

A: The AI chatbot button in WhatsApp enables users to engage with chatbots, performing tasks such as generating images and answering questions within groups.

Q: Is this integration already available?

A: The integration of AI chatbots into WhatsApp is still in development, and we’ll have to wait for future updates to see it become a reality.