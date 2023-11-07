New Developments Surrounding Detention of Ahed Tamimi in the Occupied West Bank

Israeli troops have detained Ahed Tamimi, a prominent Palestinian activist, over an Instagram post that her family claims was faked. Tamimi gained international recognition when she was jailed as a teenager for slapping an Israeli soldier who had shot her cousin. The arrest took place during an overnight raid on her home in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Israeli military, Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of “inciting violence and calling for terrorist activity to be carried out.” This comes after an Instagram post allegedly published in her name, calling for the “slaughter” of Israeli West Bank settlers. However, Tamimi’s family has stated that she does not have an Instagram account and that the post was a fake. The post has since been deleted, and the account carrying Tamimi’s name and photo where it was originally published no longer exists.

Nariman Tamimi, Ahed’s mother, described the events that unfolded during the arrest. She stated that more than a dozen Israeli soldiers entered their home in Nabi Saleh village, ransacked their belongings, and took Ahed away. The Israeli forces have accused Tamimi of making inflammatory statements, including calls for the killing of settlers and praising Hitler, but her family vehemently denies these allegations, citing that she does not have an Instagram account.

Supporters of Tamimi believe that the online post was merely an excuse to arrest and silence the activist, taking advantage of the current global attention on the conflict happening in Gaza. Critics argue that this is an attempt Israeli authorities to crack down on dissenting voices.

Tamimi’s detention comes shortly after her father, Bassem Tamimi, was reportedly arrested Israeli forces. As of now, the family has received no information about the whereabouts of either Ahed or Bassem.

—

FAQs

1. Who is Ahed Tamimi?

Ahed Tamimi is a prominent Palestinian activist who gained international recognition when she was jailed as a teenager for slapping an Israeli soldier who had shot her cousin. She has become an icon for the Palestinian cause.

2. Why was Ahed Tamimi arrested?

Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of “inciting violence and calling for terrorist activity to be carried out.” This followed the publication of an alleged Instagram post in her name, calling for the “slaughter” of Israeli West Bank settlers. However, her family insists that she does not have an Instagram account and that the post was fabricated.

3. What are supporters saying about Tamimi’s arrest?

Supporters argue that the online post was a pretext to arrest and silence Ahed Tamimi, taking advantage of the world’s focus on the conflict in Gaza. They see it as part of a broader crackdown on dissenting voices Israeli authorities.

4. What has happened to Bassem Tamimi, Ahed Tamimi’s father?

Bassem Tamimi, Ahed’s father, was also reportedly arrested Israeli forces. As of now, the family has received no information about the whereabouts of either Ahed or Bassem.