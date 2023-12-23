Hong Kong Analysts Face Social Media Restrictions

A number of influential analysts in China have recently been subjected to social media restrictions, which appear to be aimed at limiting their commentary on the country’s struggling economy and stock markets. These restrictions have affected at least six analysts, preventing them from uploading new posts or gaining new followers on popular social networking platforms. One such analyst is Liu Jipeng, an advisor to the Chinese government, who had previously urged retail investors to refrain from investing in the stock market. His social media accounts have not been active since early December, and users are no longer able to follow him.

Chinese social media platforms have a history of silencing critics, and these restrictions come at a time when these analysts were known for expressing candid views on the state of the country’s economy. However, none of the affected analysts have responded to requests for comment, and the platforms themselves have remained silent on the reasons behind the restrictions.

This development coincides with a recent conference hosted President Xi Jinping, where economic targets and policies for the coming year were discussed. The ruling Communist Party has decided to strengthen economic propaganda and public opinion guidance, and promote a positive narrative about the Chinese economy. The national security ministry, which has gained increased importance under Xi’s leadership, has also intensified efforts to suppress pessimistic opinions about China’s economic future, particularly from those with “ulterior motives.”

The Chinese government’s censorship of critical economic analysis has raised concerns among Western investors, who worry about the state of the Chinese economy. The lack of transparency on the country’s economic situation may further discourage global investors. Recent data from the Ministry of Commerce shows a significant decline in foreign direct investment into China.

The group of analysts facing social media restrictions includes prominent figures such as Dan Bin, chairman of Shenzhen-based FEOSO Arbor Investment Management; Liu, a professor at China University of Political Science and Law; Hong Rong, a stock market commentator and analyst; and Ge Long, founder of investment research firm Gelonghui. These analysts have previously made critical remarks about the Chinese stock market system, with Liu even suggesting the need for regulatory reforms.

In conclusion, the social media restrictions faced these analysts in Hong Kong serve as a clear indication of the Chinese government’s efforts to control the narrative surrounding the country’s struggling economy. The lack of transparency and censorship of critical economic analysis may further deter global investors and impact the already underperforming Chinese stock markets.