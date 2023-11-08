New Article: Formovie Theater Retains Top Spot at Laser TV Showdown, Reflecting Exciting Industry Developments

For the second consecutive year, Formovie Theater, a prominent Chinese projector manufacturer, triumphed at the highly anticipated Laser TV Showdown, hosted ProjectorCentral.com and ProjectorScreen.com. This fierce competition saw nine 4K ultra short throw (UST) laser projectors pitted against each other, with each device undergoing an intense assessment of its technical image quality a panel of esteemed experts.

The event took place at the ProjectorScreen.com headquarters, where each projector was subjected to identical setups. Professional calibration, carried out ISF technician Sammie Prescott Jr., ensured precise color reproduction, contrast ratios, and display settings across all devices. The projectors were paired with 100-inch ambient light rejecting screens provided Spectra Projection, guaranteeing optimal viewing conditions. Murideo test generators and Kaleidescape media players served as the primary content sources, ensuring fair and accurate evaluations.

Side-by-side comparisons were conducted, rigorously analyzing various criteria such as color accuracy, contrast levels, motion resolution, processing capabilities, and overall sharpness. Judges meticulously examined static test patterns, video clips, as well as full-length movies and TV shows. Each projector was scored in these categories, enabling the selection of the top three favorites.

Formovie Theater once again emerged victorious, impressing the judges with its exceptional color and contrast performance. The brand’s projector, outshining notable competitors like the Epson LS800, Hisense PX2-Pro, and Leica Cine 1, solidified its position as an industry leader. Additionally, an exciting development in the Lifestyle projector category was observed, as the Formovie X5 and BenQ X3100i tied as the top picks in this emerging segment.

While Formovie Theater’s continued success underscores its significant contribution to the mainstream adoption of laser technology, the strong performances Epson, Hisense, and other contenders highlight the accelerated development taking place throughout the industry. With the expectation of future releases and advancements, projector enthusiasts eagerly anticipate next year’s Laser TV Showdown, anticipating further groundbreaking innovations and intense competition in the world of laser projectors.

