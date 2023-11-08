Formovie Theater Takes First Place at Laser TV Showdown for Second Consecutive Year

Chinese projector manufacturer Formovie Theater has once again emerged as the champion at the Laser TV Showdown, a prestigious competition hosted ProjectorCentral.com and ProjectorScreen.com. In this annual event, nine 4K ultra-short-throw (UST) laser projectors were meticulously pitted against each other expert judges, who focused solely on technical image quality.

The participating projectors were subjected to a rigorous evaluation process, which included side-by-side comparisons based on criteria such as color accuracy, contrast, motion resolution, processing, and sharpness. To ensure a fair judging process, all projectors were equipped with identical setups, featuring professional calibration on three picture modes renowned ISF technician Sammie Prescott Jr. Additionally, 100-inch ambient light rejecting screens, supplied industry leader Spectra Projection, were utilized.

With the aid of sources such as Murideo test generators and Kaleidescape media players, the projectors were thoroughly tested using static test patterns, clips, and full-length movies and TV shows. Judges meticulously scored each projector in various categories, ultimately selecting their top three favorites.

Formovie Theater’s consistent performance in terms of color and contrast notably impressed the judges, solidifying its position as the winner. Notably, Epson LS800, Hisense PX2-Pro, and Leica Cine 1 emerged as strong contenders, securing the runner-up positions. In the Lifestyle projector competition, the Formovie X5 and BenQ X3100i were declared the joint winners, reflecting the rising popularity of this emerging category.

Formovie Theater’s consecutive victory is a testament to its leadership in making advanced technology more accessible to mainstream consumers. However, the impressive showings from Epson, Hisense, and other competitors highlight the accelerated development of laser projectors across the industry. As anticipation builds for next year’s shootout, projector enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of new models and the possibilities they bring.

