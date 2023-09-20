If you are curious about where to watch and stream Project Runway Season 12 online, you have come to the right place. Created Eli Holzman, Project Runway is a reality TV series in which aspiring fashion designers compete against each other and are judged some of the most influential people in the industry. The twelfth season comprises 14 episodes aired between July 18, 2013, and October 17, 2013.

You can stream Project Runway Season 12 on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Amazon Freevee.

The judges in season 11 were Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Michael Kors, and Zac Posen. Klum also hosted the season with Tim Gunn. The contestants were Dominique “Dom” Streater, Alexandria von Bromssen, Justin LeBlanc, Bradon McDonald, Helen Castillo, Katelyn “Kate” Pankoke, Alexander Pope, Angela Bacskocky, Miranda Kay Levy, and more.

Viewers are required to sign up for Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Amazon Freevee to watch and stream the show online.

For Amazon Prime Video, the membership fees are $14.99 monthly and $139 a year. Prime Video membership costs $8.99 monthly. Amazon Prime Student membership is available for $7.49 monthly and $69 yearly. Peacock offers multiple subscription plans. The Premium plan costs $5.99 monthly and $59.99 yearly, while the Premium Plus plan costs $11.99 monthly and $119.99 yearly.

The official synopsis for Project Runway Season 12 reads: “Experience Lifetime’s Emmy-nominated reality-competition series like never before as Project Runway enters its 12th season. More interactive than ever, fans can share their reactions in real-time to storylines, challenges, and decisions – plus more Tim Gunn, more celebrity guest judges, and a stunning prize package worth more than half a million dollars!”

