If you are curious about where to watch and stream Project Runway Season 1 online, you have come to the right place. Project Runway, created Eli Holzman, is a reality TV series that revolves around aspiring fashion designers competing against each other under the judgment of influential figures in the industry.

The first season of Project Runway consisted of 11 episodes, which aired between December 1, 2004, and February 23, 2005.

So, where can you watch and stream Project Runway Season 1?

You can stream Project Runway Season 1 on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Amazon Freevee.

During its initial run, Project Runway Season 1 was aired on Bravo. The judging panel for the first season consisted of Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Michael Kors. Klum also hosted the season alongside Tim Gunn. Notable contestants included Jay McCarroll, Daniel Franco, Kevin Johnn, Wendy Pepper, Kara Saun, and Mario Cadenas.

If you want to watch and stream Project Runway Season 1 online, you’ll need to sign up for the respective platforms mentioned above. Amazon Prime Video requires a monthly subscription fee of $14.99, with an annual membership costing $139. Prime Video membership is also available separately for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Student membership is priced at $7.49 per month or $69 per year.

Peacock offers multiple subscription plans. The Premium plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while the Premium Plus plan is priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

The official synopsis for Project Runway Season 1 promises an enticing combination of creativity and intensity in the glamorous world of high fashion, as viewers get an up-close look at what it takes for young designers to make it in the highly competitive industry.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]