The Next Generation of Apple AR/VR Headset: Design, Features, and Release Updates

Apple enthusiasts are abuzz with anticipation as new details emerge about the highly anticipated second-generation AR/VR headset from Apple. While specifics have been scarce, recent reports have shed light on the design and hardware of the successor to the Vision Pro. Although the information is subject to change, it offers a fascinating glimpse into what we can expect from this innovative device.

Design-wise, the upcoming Apple headset, codenamed Project Alaska, bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, boasting the same elegant curved aesthetic and button placement. However, there are notable differences. The speakers, for instance, are expected to be situated differently. Early designs reveal that the headset features flat temples throughout, signaling a departure from the rounded areas that housed the speakers on the first-generation model. Instead, the documentation suggests the inclusion of a non-descript audio accessory, potentially an external speaker. Additionally, there were two variations of the top vents, with one resembling the previous version, and the other featuring clusters of tiny speaker-like openings.

Another noteworthy change lies in the rear straps of the second-generation Apple headset. The design has been simplified, resembling the flat straps commonly found on laptop bags or backpacks. This modification aligns with rumors of a potentially lower price tag for the next headset, as streamlined straps are easier to mass-produce.

In terms of hardware, the second-generation Vision Pro will continue to boast an array of cameras and sensors, including a TrueDepth camera, micro-OLED displays, and innovative computer vision (CV) cameras. It will also feature an impressive suite of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and ultra-low latency audio (ULLA). This ensures seamless integration with other Apple devices and an enhanced immersive experience.

While the exact release date remains uncertain, current information suggests that the second-generation Apple headset is scheduled for the product validation testing (PVT) stage in 2025. This points to a potential release in late 2025 or early 2026. It’s important to note that these details are subject to change during the pre-production phase.

Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AR/VR technology is evident in the forthcoming second-generation headset. By incorporating advances in design and hardware, this device promises to deliver an even more immersive and accessible experience. Stay tuned for further updates on this groundbreaking release.

