Discover the Enhanced Gaming Experience with Nintendo Switch OLED

Looking to elevate your gaming experience? Look no further than the newly released Nintendo Switch OLED! This latest version of the popular console brings notable improvements that are sure to immerse you in your favorite games like never before.

One of the standout features of the Nintendo Switch OLED is the upgraded 7-inch OLED screen. With deeper blacks and vibrant colors, every gaming session becomes a truly immersive experience, especially when playing in handheld mode. Whether you’re exploring vast open worlds or engaging in fast-paced action, the enhanced visual quality will captivate your senses.

But that’s not all – the joy-cons have also received an upgrade. Sporting a sleek white design, they not only look great but provide a more comfortable and ergonomic grip, ensuring hours of comfortable gameplay. Additionally, the console boasts improved speakers and a wider stand, guaranteeing high-quality sound and stability during intense gaming sessions.

For those who enjoy competitive or multiplayer gaming, the Nintendo Switch OLED has got you covered. Thanks to the dock’s Ethernet port, you can now enjoy a more stable internet connection, minimizing lag and enhancing your online gaming experience.

Interested in getting your hands on the Nintendo Switch OLED? You’re in luck! Rakuten is currently offering this incredible console at the unbeatable price of 298.90 euros, reduced from the usual 319.99 euros. And here’s an even sweeter deal – applying the promotional code GAMES15 during checkout, you can enjoy an additional 15 euros off your purchase.

But wait, there’s more! Not only is shipping free and fast, but every purchase also earns you 14.95 euros in ClubR credits at Rakuten. This means you can use your credits towards future purchases, making it a win-win situation for gamers.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch OLED. Click here to take advantage of this incredible offer now!

FAQ

What are the key features of the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a 7-inch OLED screen, upgraded joy-cons with a white design, improved speakers, and a wider stand. It also includes an Ethernet port for enhanced online gaming experience.

What is the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED on Rakuten?

Rakuten is currently offering the Nintendo Switch OLED at a competitive price of 298.90 euros, which is a reduction from the usual price of 319.99 euros.

Are there any additional discounts available?

Yes, using the promotional code GAMES15 during checkout, you can enjoy an extra 15 euros off your purchase of the Nintendo Switch OLED on Rakuten.

Can I pay for the Nintendo Switch OLED in installments?

Yes, Rakuten offers the flexibility of installment payments for the Nintendo Switch OLED, starting from as low as 99.63 euros per month.

Is there any reward for purchasing the Nintendo Switch OLED on Rakuten?

Yes, every purchase of the Nintendo Switch OLED on Rakuten earns you 14.95 euros in ClubR credits, which can be used for future purchases.