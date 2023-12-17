New Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open in Northern Onondaga County

A new retail marijuana shop is set to open its doors in the northern part of Onondaga County, thanks to the efforts of professional wrestler Benjamin Duerr and former wrestling promoter Josh Jeanneret. The pair recently received approval from the state to operate their business, Raven Dispensaries LLC, as part of New York’s Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program.

Despite encountering some roadblocks along the way, Duerr and Jeanneret remained determined to make their vision a reality. Jeanneret, who does not consume marijuana himself, saw the dispensary as an opportunity to bring something new and different to the marketplace.

“We had kind of given up it had been so long,” Jeanneret admitted. However, after receiving an email confirmation from the state, they quickly realized their dream was finally coming true.

The duo, who had initially identified a location in North Syracuse, had to make a change of plans when they discovered the site was too close to a local school. They ultimately settled on Marketfair North in Clay as their new location.

While the exact opening date is yet to be determined, Duerr and Jeanneret are ready to open their doors as soon as they pass the final inspection. They have also planned to sponsor pet adoptions and other community-related initiatives at the store.

The opening of Raven Dispensaries marks a significant milestone for the region, providing residents with a legal and regulated source of cannabis products. Despite the challenges they faced along the way, Duerr and Jeanneret persevered and are now eager to bring their passion for cannabis to the local community.

As the state continues to navigate the complexities of legalizing marijuana, it is clear that the cannabis industry is steadily gaining momentum. With more businesses like Raven Dispensaries on the horizon, the landscape of Onondaga County is set to undergo a notable transformation in the months to come.