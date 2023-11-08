Social Media: Uncovering the Hidden Impact on Consumer Welfare

There has been a longstanding debate about the effects of social media on individual well-being. While some studies have highlighted the positive aspects of social media platforms, such as the high value users place on them, recent research has linked social media to negative outcomes like hate crimes, misinformation, and adverse mental health. But what if there’s more to this story than meets the eye?

In a groundbreaking new study Bursztyn et al. (2023), researchers delve deeper into the impact of social media examining the spillover effects on non-users. Previous research has shown that individual valuations of a product can change based on the number of others who use it. For example, people enjoy social activities like going to dinner or watching a television show more when they participate with friends or when those around them engage in the same activities. However, existing research has mostly focused on the positive effects of others’ consumption, neglecting the potential negative effects of non-consumption.

The study conducted a large-scale experiment involving 1,000 college students to understand the true welfare effects of social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram. The researchers measured users’ willingness to accept compensation for deactivating their accounts for four weeks while keeping others’ social media use constant, as well as their preferences if other students were asked to deactivate their accounts too. By doing so, they were able to capture the consumption spillovers on non-users.

The findings of the study reveal a fascinating phenomenon known as the “product market trap.” Despite experiencing negative welfare from using social media, a significant percentage of active users continue to use these platforms. On average, users would need to be paid $59 to deactivate TikTok and $47 to deactivate Instagram. However, they would be willing to pay $28 and $10, respectively, to have others, including themselves, deactivate these platforms. In other words, these users find it individually optimal to use the platforms, even if they would prefer them not to exist.

Moreover, the study uncovered evidence of positive network effects, where users value TikTok and Instagram less when their peers deactivate their accounts compared to when they don’t. This suggests that the influence and experiences of others play a crucial role in shaping individual preferences and behavior on social media.

So why do users continue to use these platforms despite the negative welfare they experience? Additional survey questions revealed that the fear of missing out (FOMO) was a primary motivating factor for active users of TikTok and Instagram. When asked how they would feel if they had to deactivate their accounts alone, many expressed negative emotions, particularly the fear of missing out on important events or connections.

Overall, this study sheds light on the hidden impact of social media on consumer welfare. Not only do these platforms affect the well-being of users, but they also have spillover effects on non-users that contribute to the complex dynamics of social media consumption. It’s clear that the influence of others and the fear of missing out can create a product market trap, trapping users in a cycle of negative welfare despite their individual valuations.

Q: What are the welfare effects of social media?

A: The welfare effects of social media platforms are multi-faceted. While users often place a high value on these platforms and spend significant time on them, recent research has linked social media to negative outcomes such as hate crimes, misinformation, and adverse mental health.

Q: What are consumption spillovers?

A: Consumption spillovers refer to the impact that others’ use of a product has on the utility of non-users. It considers the extent to which non-users’ well-being is affected directly others’ consumption, potentially leading to social exclusion and other negative experiences.

Q: What is the “product market trap”?

A: The “product market trap” refers to a situation where users continue to use a product despite experiencing negative welfare from its existence. In the case of social media platforms, users may prefer these platforms not to exist, yet find it individually optimal to continue using them due to various factors such as FOMO.

Q: What role does FOMO play in social media use?

A: FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is a significant motivating factor for many social media users. Users may feel negative emotions and a sense of missing out if they were to deactivate their accounts alone, leading them to continue using the platforms despite the negative welfare they experience.