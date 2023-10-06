City Council Approves Blacktopping of Alleys and Other Resolutions

At a recent meeting of the Superior, Wisconsin Common Council, several important resolutions were passed. One of the resolutions authorized the blacktopping of five different alleys in the city in 2024. These alleys include N. 57th Street to N. 58th Street between John Avenue to Hughitt Avenue, N. 19th Street to N. 20th Street between Weeks Avenue to Clough Avenue, N. 53rd Street to N. 54th Street between Banks Avenue to Tower Avenue, N. 61st Street to N. 62nd Street between Hammond Avenue to Cumming Avenue, and N. 20th Street to N. 21st Street between Banks Avenue and Oakes Avenue.

During the meeting, there was a public hearing regarding this resolution, but no objections were raised. The resolution was subsequently adopted and the public hearing was closed.

Other important matters discussed and approved during the meeting include the approval of the minutes from a previous council meeting, the filing of various correspondence claims, the approval of a grant award agreement with the Encouragement Clinic, and the appointment of Councilor Garner Moffat to the Library Board.

In addition, the Public Works Committee made several recommendations that were approved the council. These recommendations include the purchase of utility vehicles, work trucks, and playground equipment, as well as the awarding of contracts for vegetation maintenance and fuel dispensers.

The Golf Course Committee also presented their capital plan for the Nemadji Golf Course, which was referred to the Finance Committee for further review.

Overall, the Common Council meeting addressed a wide range of important issues and resolutions, highlighting the city’s commitment to improving its infrastructure and services for its residents.

Sources:

– None.