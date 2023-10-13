Douglas County Board of Supervisors Meeting Summary – September 21, 2023

The Douglas County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on September 21, 2023, at the Government Center Boardroom in Superior, WI. Here is a summary of the key points discussed during the meeting:

The meeting began with Chairman Mark Liebaert calling the meeting to order, followed the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call was taken County Clerk Kaci Jo Lundgren, with 20 supervisors present and 1 absent.

The approval of the August 17, 2023, meeting minutes was motioned Pomush and seconded Skowlund, and the motion was carried.

Jennifer Cady, Jennifer Shilling, and Dan McCourtney provided an update on the Nemadji Trail Energy Center during the presentations section.

During the public comment period, Raquel Stockey spoke in opposition to Resolution #48-23.

The meeting then moved on to discuss ordinances. The Zoning Committee presented an amendment to Ordinance #8.0, the Zoning Ordinance, which was adopted. The Transportation & Infrastructure Committee presented an amendment to Ordinance #5.02, the Speed Zone Ordinance for County Trunk Highways, which was also adopted.

Several resolutions were discussed and adopted during the meeting. Resolution #47-23 recommended land sales and was motioned Jaques and seconded Moen. Resolution #48-23 recommended a County Board Chair salary increase and was motioned Pomush and seconded Baker, with an amendment proposed Lear to make the increase effective after the Reorganization meeting on April 16, 2024. The amended resolution was adopted. Resolution #49-23 recommended budgetary transfers and was motioned Bergman and seconded Lear, with an amendment made Hendrickson to change the Forestry Department transfer. The amended resolution was passed. Resolution #50-23 recommended the withdrawal of property in the town of Wascott and was motioned Moen and seconded Hendrickson, and it was adopted.

County Administrator and County Board Chair reports were reviewed, and appointments were approved for the Superior Public Library Board Planning Committee.

Various committee reports were presented, including updates on the Highway Department, Health and Human Services, and Zoning.

There was no report from the Youth Representative.

Bills and claims were approved, and three items of correspondence were received and filed or referred to the appropriate committee.

No future agenda items were discussed, and the meeting concluded with a motion to adjourn.

(Source: Proceedings of the Douglas County Board of Supervisors, September 21, 2023)