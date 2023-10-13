Summary of Regular Common Council Meeting on October 3, 2023

The Regular Meeting of the Common Council in Superior, Wisconsin took place on October 3, 2023. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, with Mayor Jim Paine leading the proceedings.

A presentation Kelly Peterson, Executive Director of the Superior Business Improvement District, was made during the meeting. The Council then approved the minutes of the previous meeting held on September 19, 2023.

Correspondence to be filed was discussed, including two claims referred to the Liability Claims Committee the City Clerk’s Office.

Mayor Paine provided his report, which included the proposed approval of the 2024 budget. However, the decision to approve the budget was postponed to the next regular scheduled meeting.

A grant agreement with Faith United Methodist Church, dba Harbor House Crisis Shelter, was recommended for approval and passed the Council.

Reports from various standing committees were presented. The Human Resources Committee recommended several items to be approved, such as filling a new full-time Building Inspector position and making exceptions to the take home vehicle residency distance requirement. These recommendations were approved.

The Finance Committee also made recommendations, including approving the amended 2023 General Fund Budget and the purchase of a golf simulator for the Nemadji Golf Course. These recommendations were also approved.

No reports were presented from the Licenses and Fees Committee and the Public Safety Committee. The Committee of the Whole Meeting did not take place.

Special committee reports were then discussed. The Plan Commission recommended approving a public hearing to vacate an alley and two small business grant applications. These recommendations were approved the Council.

Reports without recommendations were provided the Historic Preservation Committee.

In new business, various items were recommended for approval, including the approval of miscellaneous licenses, setting a public hearing for the 2024 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan, and authorizing the purchase of real property. All of these recommendations were approved the Council.

Other items approved included the partially release of an easement granted to the City of Superior, the creation of a Broadband Utility, and amendments to the Traffic Code regarding accessible parking zones.

Lastly, the Council approved the renewal of a Class “B” Beer and Liquor license application for Superior Curling Club Incorporated and the waiving of the land sale process for properties near East 4th Street and 53rd Avenue East.

The meeting adjourned at 8:30 pm.

Source: Meeting minutes of the Regular Common Council Meeting in Superior, Wisconsin on October 3, 2023.