How to Fix Audio Issues in WhatsApp for iPhone

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, offers various modes of communication, from simple text messages to video calls. Among these methods are also voice messages, which have recently caused complications for iPhone users.

Users on social media are reporting difficulties in controlling the volume while listening to audio messages on the application. Despite pressing the side buttons, the device does not respond.

If you’re experiencing audio problems on your iPhone, here’s a complete guide to help you resolve them.

FAQ

Why can’t I control the audio volume on WhatsApp using the side buttons of my iPhone? This issue seems to be a recent problem with iPhone users and WhatsApp. It is unclear why the volume control is not functioning properly with the side buttons.



Some users have found a workaround manipulating the volume from the Control Center, accessible swiping down from the top of the screen.

How to Fix Volume Issues in WhatsApp

Although Apple has not addressed this particular inconvenience yet, you can try resolving it with the following steps:

1. Go to the Settings menu on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and find the WhatsApp icon, then select it.

3. Now, simply toggle off and on the microphone switch.

That’s it! Your smartphone should now regain its normal functionality. If the problem reoccurs, simply repeat the same procedure.

By following these steps, you can regain control over the audio volume while using WhatsApp on your iPhone. Hopefully, Apple will address this issue in a future update to provide a seamless user experience.

