Shiba Inu Team Resolves Hack on SHIB Telegram Account

The Shiba Inu team has successfully resolved a hack on their SHIB Telegram admin account. The team took immediate action and implemented security measures such as two-factor authentication (2FA) to prevent any further compromise. The hack involved a fake BONE token airdrop being promoted through the compromised account. However, the community was warned about the scam Vet Kusama, who urged individuals not to click on any links related to the airdrop.

The Shiba Inu team acted swiftly to address the issue, moving their data to a new phone and changing passwords. They also implemented 2FA on their profile to enhance security. RagnarShib.eth, the owner of the compromised account, announced on Twitter that their account is now “secure again”. They advised everyone to regularly change passwords and enable 2FA for added safety.

This is not the first time that Shiba Inu officials have alerted the community about potential scams. In recent weeks, they have issued multiple warnings regarding threats that could harm investors. Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, LUCIE, emphasized the importance of conducting proper due diligence before engaging with the ecosystem. They cautioned against bad actors using the Shiba Inu logo or the name of the layer-2 blockchain solution for their malicious projects.

Shibarmy Scam Alerts, an account dedicated to protecting users from fraud, also advised individuals to exercise extreme caution when connecting their cryptocurrency wallets to unknown decentralized applications (Dapps). They highlighted that scammers can create Dapps that closely resemble the original ones associated with Shiba Inu and other memecoins. Therefore, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of the applications before using them.

Additionally, developer Kaal Dhairya warned the community to avoid trading services with the SHIB-related token Calcium (CAL). They clarified that the asset was created solely for the purpose of minting and renouncing BONE and will not hold any future value.

By staying vigilant and following the guidance of the Shiba Inu team, the community can help protect themselves from potential scams and security breaches.

Sources:

– RagnarShib.eth on Twitter

– Vet Kusama on Telegram

– Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist (LUCIE)

– Shibarmy Scam Alerts on Twitter

– Kaal Dhairya, Shiba Inu Developer