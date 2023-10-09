Study Links Alcohol-Related Social Media Content to Problem Drinking in Young People

A recent study conducted the University of Queensland has identified a direct correlation between young people’s exposure to alcohol-related content on social media and problem drinking. The study, led PhD candidate Brandon (Hsu-Chen) Cheng from UQ’s Australian National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, analyzed data from 30 international studies involving over 19,000 individuals aged 24 and younger.

The research focused on the effects of exposure to alcohol-related content on social networking sites, as well as alcohol-related posts on individuals’ own social media profiles. The study found that young people who were exposed to alcohol-related content consumed more alcohol and drank more frequently than those who were not exposed. Furthermore, exposure to such content was associated with problem drinking behaviors, such as binge drinking, which can have serious physical and mental health consequences.

Professor Jason Connor, Director of the National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, highlighted the importance of addressing alcohol consumption among young people, as it is a leading risk factor for various harm, including unintentional injury, self-harm, sexual assault, alcohol overdose, and death. He emphasized the need for tighter regulations on alcohol-related media on social networking sites, as the self-regulation currently in place has proven to be ineffective.

Preventive measures, such as educating young people and their parents and enforcing stricter regulations, can help discourage high-risk drinking behaviors among underage teenagers and young adults. By reducing alcohol use in this vulnerable population group, the overall burden of alcohol-related diseases in Australia can be significantly decreased.

The study, published in Addiction, points to the urgent need for action to protect young people from the harmful effects of alcohol-related content on social media platforms. Further research and collaboration between researchers, policymakers, and social media companies may help to develop effective strategies to address this issue and promote healthier behaviors among young people.

Sources:

– University of Queensland, Australian National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research

– Addiction Journal

– Addiction Podcast