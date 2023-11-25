The Challenging Investigation into the Deepfake Case of Actor Rashmika Mandana

The probe into the deepfake case involving popular actor Rashmika Mandana has encountered significant hurdles, as social media platforms have been unable to provide any information about the individuals responsible for creating the deepfake profiles. According to official sources, the accused have deleted their accounts from various social media platforms, making it difficult to trace their identities.

Officials suspect that the deepfake account was created using a fake identity and that the perpetrators may have utilized a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to upload the manipulated videos. The Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has issued notices to all social media platforms, instructing them to take necessary actions to identify and remove such misleading content.

While the police have apprehended several suspects, they have determined that none of them were involved in the creation of the specific deepfake video in question. Instead, these individuals were found to have only shared the video. Consequently, the investigation is still ongoing, with authorities seeking further leads to identify the responsible parties.

In a setback, the Delhi Police’s Internet Freedom and Safety for Online Users (IFSO) unit approached Meta (formerly Facebook) regarding the deleted account but received a response indicating the platform’s inability to provide any information about it. Additionally, the police are awaiting a response from GoDaddy, as a similar profile was allegedly created through their platform.

Deepfakes present a significant threat, as highlighted Ashwini Vaishnaw during a recent media interaction. He emphasized the importance of identifying and removing deepfake content, urging social media platforms to take more aggressive action in this regard.

The deepfake video featuring an actress resembling Rashmika Mandana caused widespread concern when it went viral on November 6. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the video actually depicted British actress Zara Patel. Mandana expressed her distress over the deepfake video, emphasizing the potential harm caused the misuse of technology.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and continues to conduct a technical analysis to identify the individuals involved in this case of digital manipulation. Despite the challenges faced, the authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and integrity of online content.

