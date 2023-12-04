Frequently Asked Questions

Protesters Rally Against Jewish-Owned Restaurant in Philadelphia, Sparks Debate

A rally organized pro-Palestinian activists in Philadelphia has sparked controversy as they targeted a restaurant founded Israeli-American celebrity chef Michael Solomonov. The protest, organized the Philly Palestine Coalition, aimed to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but it quickly escalated into chanting slogans outside Solomonov’s kosher falafel chain, Goldie.

The Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, condemned the protest, stating that the chants of “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” were a blatant act of antisemitism. He reached out to Solomonov to offer his support after their collaboration on an Instagram video.

Critics argue that targeting businesses solely based on their Israeli and Jewish ownership contributes to the alarming levels of hate against Jews nationwide. Officials from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia voiced their concerns, labeling the actions as blatant antisemitism.

Even Jewish advocates of a ceasefire expressed disapproval of the protestors’ tactics. Peter Beinart, a prominent critic of Israel’s actions, referred to the chants as “idiotic and dangerous.”

The demonstration outside Goldie resonated widely due to Solomonov’s personal history and his belief in the unifying power of food. Born in Israel and having lost his brother in the Israeli army, he has dedicated his career to promoting Jewish and Israeli cuisine. Despite his efforts to bridge cultural and political divides, Solomonov’s restaurant became a target in the ongoing conflict.

The incident at Goldie is one among several instances where Jewish locations throughout the country have been targeted. Synagogues, campus buildings, and restaurants have faced protests and acts of vandalism in recent months.

While the protest aimed to raise awareness of the conflict, it has ignited debate about the line between legitimate activism and hate speech. As tensions continue to rise, finding a peaceful resolution seems further out of reach, highlighting the need for constructive dialogue and understanding.

