Cricket Fan Arrested for Pitch Invasion at India-Australia World Cup Final

A cricket match between India and Australia took an unexpected turn on Sunday when a pro-Palestinian supporter from Australia ran onto the pitch during the ICC World Cup final. The fan, identified as 24-year-old Wen Johnson, was detained the Ahmedabad crime branch and brought before the sessions court in Gandhinagar on Monday evening.

Security personnel apprehended Johnson after he approached Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. He was wearing a face mask depicting the Palestine flag and a T-shirt with slogans such as ‘Stop bombing Palestine’ and ‘Save Palestine’. Johnson now faces charges of criminal trespass and causing hurt to deter public servants from doing their duty.

The incident has raised concerns about a major security lapse, as over a hundred VIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present at the stadium. The city police commissioner subsequently transferred the case to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

Johnson’s motives are not solely political. He professed to be a big fan of Virat Kohli and had entered the stadium as a spectator. According to the police, this is not the first time Johnson has invaded a sports field. He has a history of similar incidents in his home country, with previous pitch invasions during football and rugby matches. In some of his social media posts, Johnson can be seen intruding during various sports events.

The police, through their investigation, discovered that Johnson is known for associating himself with current international issues as a means to gain publicity. He has been referred to as a TikToker, as he allegedly seeks fame through these acts.

While the ICC prohibits political sloganeering during their organized events, this incident highlights the challenges of ensuring strict security measures at such high-profile matches. Authorities are now working to enhance security protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

