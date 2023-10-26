Meta Locks Pro-Palestinian Instagram Accounts, Raising Concerns Over Censorship

Social media giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has locked several pro-Palestinian Instagram accounts citing suspected security compromises. Among the affected accounts is @eye.on.palestine, which boasts over 6 million followers and regularly shares images and videos from Gaza. The account, as well as its backup, have been inaccessible since Wednesday night and remain locked at the time of writing.

This is not the first instance of @eye.on.palestine facing restrictions. Last year, the account was temporarily suspended for allegedly violating community guidelines, although it was later reinstated. Meta has stated that the recent lock on these accounts was a security measure and they are currently working to restore access to the owners.

The locking of pro-Palestinian Instagram accounts is just the latest in a series of issues surrounding Meta’s handling of Palestinian content. Last week, the platform issued an apology for a bug that caused the word “terrorist” to appear on some Palestinian user profiles. The issue arose due to auto-translation when users included the word “Palestinian” in their bios and posts.

Critics have accused Meta of censorship and bias in relation to pro-Palestinian posts. Instagram users have reported stories about Palestine receiving significantly fewer views, and accounts sharing pro-Palestinian content allegedly being made unsearchable. In 2021, a study found that Facebook and Instagram’s speech policies during the Israeli attacks on Gaza in May violated the fundamental human rights of Palestinian users.

The social media watchdog group, 7amleh, has documented over 238 cases of censorship against Palestinian voices in recent weeks. This includes the temporary suspension of Let’s Talk Palestine’s Instagram account and the suspension of Palestinian media outlet 24FM’s Facebook account. Nadim Nashif, the director of 7amleh, has expressed concerns over the silencing of Palestinian perspectives and the prevalence of hate speech without adequate countermeasures.

The ongoing restrictions on pro-Palestinian accounts raise questions about the ability of social media platforms to provide an inclusive space for diverse viewpoints. Critics argue that such actions limit the world’s access to the truth on the ground and hinder dialogue on important social and political issues.

