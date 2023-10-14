Hospet Police Warn Man for Sharing Pro-Palestine Video on WhatsApp

A 20-year-old man named Nawaz received a stern warning from the Hospet Police in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district after he shared a pro-Palestine video as his WhatsApp status. The police had noticed a trend of individuals in a Hospet neighborhood using social media to disseminate pro-Palestine content during the Israel-Palestine war. In response, they invoked Sections 108 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, summoning Nawaz for questioning. He was ultimately released with a warning.

Nawaz, who works as an attender at the minority cell in Hospet, is not the only individual to face consequences for sharing such content. Alam Pasha was taken into custody as a precautionary measure to halt the circulation of similar videos. Pasha has been charged with disseminating seditious content and is currently under detention for questioning.

The events leading up to the police intervention began on October 7, when Hamas initiated an attack in Israel. This unleashed turmoil on thousands of innocent people in both Israel and Gaza. Hamas militants bombarded Israel with rockets, followed a significant ground offensive. The aftermath resulted in the tragic loss of life, including innocent civilians, babies, and even unborn babies.

In response, Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The consequences of these airstrikes have been devastating, with more than 1,500 Gazans losing their lives. The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, with both sides facing immense suffering and loss.

