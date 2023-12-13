Protest Held at Meta Headquarters Alleging Suppression of Palestinian Voices

A protest took place on Tuesday afternoon at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, with demonstrators accusing Facebook and Instagram of suppressing posts related to the Israel-Gaza conflict. The Council on American Islamic Relations’ SF Bay Area Chapter (CAIR-SFBA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, organized the rally to decry what they called “shadow banning” and removal of Palestinian content from the social media platforms.

CAIR-SFBA executive director Zahra Billoo stated, “As advocates for justice, we are deeply concerned about the reports of ‘shadow banning’ affecting Palestinian voices on Meta’s platforms. Tomorrow’s rally is a collective call to end censorship and ensure that the Palestinian perspective is not stifled.” The protesters expressed their desire to stand up for free expression and human rights outside Meta headquarters.

While the protest organizers did not provide specific examples, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) highlighted that Meta’s Facebook had shut down the page of Quds News Network, a significant Palestinian news outlet with 10 million followers. The Quds News Network claimed to have been in compliance with Meta’s media standards but still had its Arabic and English pages deleted from the platform.

It is worth noting that the Quds News Network has been accused of sharing graphic and violent content related to the conflict, which could violate the Terms of Service of social media platforms. In the near future, the Facebook Oversight Board will review appeals from two pro-Palestinian accounts to determine if their posts violate Meta’s policies on graphic imagery and affiliation with dangerous organizations.

The protest at Meta’s headquarters serves as another example of how the Israel-Gaza conflict has sparked demonstrations and activism not just in the Bay Area but also across the United States. The issue of online censorship and the suppression of voices continues to be a focal point for those advocating for justice and freedom of expression.