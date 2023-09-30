Recent Crackdown Forces Pro-Khalistani Elements to Go Dormant on Social Media in Punjab

A recent wave of crackdown targeting sympathizers of Khalistan in India, particularly in Punjab, has led to a temporary dormancy of pro-Khalistani elements on social media. The government’s actions, including the revocation of OCI cards of pro-Khalistanis and numerous raids the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have intensified the sense of insecurity among pro-Khalistanis. In addition, the government has started confiscating properties linked to Khalistanis, such as the recent seizure of Sikh for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s assets in Chandigarh and Amritsar.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously accused India of assassinating Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. However, Trudeau finds himself isolated as he fails to garner support in this matter. Nijjar was granted Canadian citizenship despite being the subject of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued India. The RCN was issued based on two cases filed against Nijjar the Punjab Police, and questions were raised about how he obtained Canadian citizenship despite being under notice.

It is noteworthy that after the issuance of an RCN, a country is required to arrest and deport the accused to the issuing country. However, Canada acted differently in this case, leading to doubts about the process. Nijjar, the central figure in this controversy, arrived in Canada in 1997 using a fraudulent passport. He had been in hiding since 1995 when he was detained the Punjab Police. Despite submitting an affidavit detailing alleged torture in India to seek refuge, his plea was rejected Canadian authorities. He then married a woman who sponsored his immigration.

On 25 September, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu called on the Sikh separatist diaspora to vote in favor of a Khalistani referendum. However, the referendum idea failed to gain significant support from the Sikh community. Separatists engaged in disrespectful acts towards the Indian flag and insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but only a handful of people participated in the voting.

Overall, the recent crackdown and government actions have had an impact on pro-Khalistani activity on social media and raised questions about Canada’s role in granting citizenship to individuals under notice.

