New Article: UBC Social Justice Centre Considers Legal Action Over Offensive Stickers

The recent appearance of offensive stickers on the University of British Columbia (UBC) campus has prompted the UBC Social Justice Centre (SJC) to explore legal options, seeking recourse for the unauthorized use of their name. The stickers in question featured the UBC SJC logo and name alongside the slogan “I (heart) Hamas.” The stickers were placed on posters promoting a student walkout in support of Palestine. The incident has caused significant distress to SJC members, who have been subjected to threats and harassment as a result.

Hillel BC, a Jewish student organization, confirmed that an independent contractor associated with their organization was responsible for the distribution of the offensive stickers. However, the UBC SJC claims that Hillel BC has not issued an apology or acknowledged their organization in their recent statement.

Despite the contractor being held accountable for their actions, members of the UBC SJC, such as the representative known as “Ria,” continue to receive hate messages and threats on a daily basis. The center is now contemplating legal action to address the fallout from this incident. They are also advocating for a thorough university investigation to understand how such an occurrence took place and prevent its recurrence in the future.

The UBC administration has responded promptly and decisively, condemning the offensive stickers and removing them from campus. They have affirmed their commitment to supporting community members who feel unsafe and will address any future incidents swiftly.

The appearance of these stickers, although seemingly isolated, is part of a broader and coordinated effort to tarnish the reputation of the UBC SJC and falsely associate their movement with ideologies they oppose. The SJC and its supporters aim to ensure that their campus remains a safe and inclusive space for all students, regardless of their affiliations or beliefs.

