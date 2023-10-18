Pro-Hamas Extremists Using Social Media to Encourage Attacks on Jewish Communities and Other Targets

Pro-Hamas extremists are utilizing social media platforms to promote violence and urge attacks on Jewish communities and other targets in the United States and Europe. U.S. law enforcement agencies are increasing their readiness postures in response to these disturbing calls for violence. The recent explosion at a hospital in Gaza has become a focal point, with certain posts portraying it as an Israeli atrocity using an American-made bomb, despite evidence from U.S. intelligence agencies indicating that the damage was caused an errant missile fired a Palestinian militant group.

According to intelligence reports, Al Qaeda and American neo-Nazi groups are taking advantage of the ongoing conflict to incite attacks. One Al Qaeda post quoted the New York Police Department urges followers to attack Jewish communities and other locations frequented Jews. Meanwhile, Al Qaeda’s branch in the Indian subcontinent is calling for attacks on Americans, British, and French nationals. Another propagandist aligned with Al Qaeda has issued an online call for attacks using silencers, explosives, and knives.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expressed concern about a “heightened threat environment” in the United States, particularly for Jewish-Americans, Arab-Americans, and Muslim-Americans. Together with the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center, the DHS is closely monitoring the threat environment, including online activities and discussions.

In addition to these extremist calls for attacks, recent incidents, such as the stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in Illinois, have further raised concerns. Intelligence reports indicate that Al Qaeda-linked groups and others are calling for attacks on U.S. and Israeli embassies, as well as other targets, in response to the Gaza hospital incident.

Law enforcement agencies, including the NYPD, are taking proactive measures to deter potential attackers and reassure the public. The FBI and other agencies continue to state that they have not detected any specific and credible threats. However, some experts argue that the use of phrases such as “no specific and credible threats” fails to acknowledge the evolving threat environment, which is increasingly influenced online propaganda and individual radicalization.

Counterterrorism authorities emphasize the importance of monitoring and investigating disconnected individuals who may be radicalized online. They highlight the risk posed individuals who are susceptible to propaganda and inspired to carry out attacks on their own or in small groups.

Social media platforms, particularly one referred to as “X,” have seen a surge in extremist content since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This platform has become an epicenter for content that praises the attacks perpetrated Hamas-linked groups and other extremist organizations. In addition, U.S.-based neo-Nazis have adopted the language of Hamas and are using the conflict as an opportunity to incite attacks in the U.S. and against Jewish communities globally.

The proliferation of extremist content online, coupled with the current conflict, has created a concerning threat landscape. Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to monitor and disrupt potential plots, while also advocating for increased awareness and vigilance among the public.

Sources: NBC News, New York Police Department, Institute for Strategic Dialogue