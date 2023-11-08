Hisense Receives Carbon Footprint Certification for Laser TV PL1 from TUV Rheinland

Hisense, the global consumer electronics company, has recently been granted carbon footprint certification for its Laser TV PL1 TUV Rheinland, a world-renowned technology services provider. This certification is in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard.

Hisense has developed a product carbon footprint (PCF) calculation method that encompasses all stages of the product lifecycle, including raw material acquisition, preprocessing, manufacturing, distribution, usage, and waste recycling. TUV Rheinland has supported Hisense in calculating and certifying the carbon footprint of the PL1 product throughout its lifecycle, following the latest international carbon footprint standards. By analyzing the carbon emissions at various stages of the product lifecycle, Hisense can identify “hotspots” with higher emissions more intuitively and examine the environmental impact of each stage from a product perspective. This enables more effective optimization of the product and evaluation of energy management, lifecycle analysis, raw material, and supply chain management.

The Laser TV PL1, also known as Smart Laser Cinema, caters to the increasing demand for adaptability providing a wide range of home theater experiences. This product, incorporating innovative X-Fusion laser technology, delivers sharper images with precise sources and can display visuals ranging from 80 to 120 inches. Additionally, it offers customers the option to choose their preferred screen, providing a comfortable and immersive home theater experience. The PCF results of the Laser TV PL1 demonstrate the product’s exceptional quality. Hisense has utilized company-specific data to consider and calculate all major materials, modeling them individually. Moreover, according to calculations based on the Waste WEEE Directive for electrical and electronic products, the PL1 series achieves a product recyclability rate of 91.2%. Through innovative products and sustainable technology, Hisense aims to provide customers with the highest quality products while making the world cleaner.

FAQ

What is carbon footprint certification?

Carbon footprint certification involves assessing and verifying the total amount of carbon emissions produced throughout the lifecycle of a product, from raw material acquisition to disposal. It helps companies understand and reduce their environmental impact.

What is the ISO 14067:2018 standard?

The ISO 14067:2018 standard provides guidelines for calculating and reporting the carbon footprint of products. It helps organizations measure and manage their greenhouse gas emissions and encourages sustainable practices.

What is the Laser TV PL1?

The Laser TV PL1, also known as Smart Laser Cinema, is a product Hisense that offers a versatile home theater experience. It incorporates X-Fusion laser technology for precise image delivery and provides options for screen size customization.

How does Hisense analyze the carbon emissions?

Hisense analyzes carbon emissions at various stages of the product lifecycle to identify “hotspots” with higher emissions and to understand the environmental impact of each stage. This analysis helps in optimizing the product and evaluating energy management, lifecycle analysis, raw material, and supply chain management.