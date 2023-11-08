Hisense Receives Carbon Footprint Certification for Laser TV PL1 from TUV Rheinland

Hisense, a global consumer electronics company, has recently been awarded the prestigious carbon footprint certification for its Laser TV PL1 TUV Rheinland, a renowned technology services provider. This certification is granted in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard.

Hisense has developed a product carbon footprint (PCF) calculation method that encompasses the entire lifecycle of the product, including raw material sourcing, preprocessing, manufacturing, distribution, use, and recycling. In collaboration with TUV Rheinland, Hisense has calculated and validated the carbon footprint of the PL1 product across its lifecycle, adhering to the latest international standards.

By analyzing carbon emissions at various stages of the product lifecycle, Hisense can identify “hotspots” with higher emissions more effectively and assess the environmental impact of each stage from a product perspective. This enables the company to optimize its products more efficiently while also evaluating energy management, lifecycle analysis, and material and supply chain management.

The Laser TV PL1, also known as Smart Laser Cinema, caters to the increasing demand for adaptable home theater experiences. Equipped with advanced X-Fusion laser technology, this product delivers sharper images with precise sources and offers a range of display options from 80 to 120 inches, allowing customers to choose their preferred screen for a comfortable and immersive home theater experience. The PCF results of the Laser TV PL1 demonstrate the product’s superior quality.

FAQ:

Q: What is carbon footprint certification?

A: Carbon footprint certification verifies the amount of carbon emissions produced a product or company throughout its lifecycle.

Q: What is the ISO 14067:2018 standard?

A: ISO 14067:2018 is an international standard that provides guidelines for calculating and reporting the carbon footprint of products.

Q: How does Hisense optimize its products based on carbon footprint analysis?

A: By analyzing carbon emissions at different stages, Hisense can identify areas with higher emissions and develop more effective strategies for product optimization.

Q: What is Laser TV PL1?

A: Laser TV PL1, also known as Smart Laser Cinema, is a product Hisense that offers an adaptable home theater experience with advanced laser technology and a range of display options.

Q: How does Hisense contribute to sustainability?

A: Hisense aims to provide customers with high-quality products while also striving to make the world a cleaner place through innovative products and sustainable technologies.

(Note: This content is a unique adaptation from the original article and does not include any direct quotes. Source: PRNewswire)