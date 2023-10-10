Priyanka Chopra Reveals Secret Instagram Account for Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, the popular actress and global icon, has delighted her fans sharing adorable pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on social media. However, it has recently come to light that the actress has a secret Instagram account dedicated to her little one.

The private Instagram account, named Malti Marie, was created in March 2022. It currently follows only 13 people and has 14 followers. Both Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, are among the account’s followers. The account features three posts so far, with the display picture showing little Malti alongside a goat.

It is not surprising that the couple has created a special Instagram handle for their daughter, considering the love and adoration they have for her. Malti was born on January 15, 2022, and spent the first 100 days of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter in 2022. They recently took their first family trip together. On the professional front, Priyanka has been busy with her acting career. She was last seen in the Prime Video show ‘Citadel’ and was shooting for ‘Heads of State’ in London a few weeks ago.

In addition to her successful acting career, Priyanka is also known for her philanthropic work. She has been involved in various charitable causes and organizations, using her platform to make a positive impact in the world.

