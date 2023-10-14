Priyanka Chopra Shares Birthday Post Amid News of Unfollowing Sophie Turner on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a heartfelt birthday post for her best friend Tamanna Dutt, as news spread of her unfollowing Sophie Turner on Instagram. The actress expressed her gratitude for the constant presence of her friendship with Tamanna, who has been her confidant and sister for over two decades. Chopra took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the two, expressing her love and birthday wishes for her bestie.

The unfollowing incident between Chopra and Turner remains shrouded in mystery, with no clear timeline for when it occurred. However, it is apparent that Turner no longer follows Chopra, and the feeling seems to be mutual. Despite this, Turner still follows her ex-husband Joe Jonas and his brothers, as well as Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe’s mother, Denise.

Chopra and Turner had spent a significant amount of time together, along with Danielle, while Turner was still married to Joe. Their bond was evident in their participation in the Jonas Brothers’ music video, “Sucker,” and Chopra’s role as a bridesmaid and flower girl at Joe and Turner’s Las Vegas wedding in 2019.

While Chopra has remained silent about the divorce between Turner and Joe, she did share a loving tribute to her husband Nick Jonas on Instagram shortly after the announcement. Fans of Chopra flooded her birthday post for Tamanna with love and positive vibes, showing their unwavering support for the actress.

In conclusion, while the unfollowing incident between Chopra and Turner on Instagram may have raised eyebrows, Chopra’s recent birthday post for her best friend shows that she values the constants in her life. The bond between Chopra and Turner may have shifted, but Chopra’s friendship with Tamanna remains steadfast.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times