Priyanka Chopra Jonas Embraces Diwali Celebrations with Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a talented actress but also a loving mother who is dedicated to passing down her culture and values to her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. As the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, commenced on November 12th, Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to offer glimpses into their celebration.

To mark the occasion, the 41-year-old actor shared a photo of a rangoli, a traditional art form that symbolizes wealth and prosperity. In her Instagram story, Chopra Jonas displayed a beautiful yellow and magenta chalk flower with an oil lamp placed at its center. Written above the picture were the endearing words, “First rangoli,” along with a red heart, praying-hands, and baby emoji, indicating that little Malti potentially contributed to the artwork.

Further expressing her reverence for the festival, Chopra Jonas posted a close-up shot of a candle flame. Accompanying the image were her heartfelt words, “Let there always be light…” along with the hashtag #HappyDiwali.

Over the months, the “Love Again” star has frequently shared pictures of Malti learning about her heritage and embracing various values. In September, Chopra Jonas posted a carousel of images showing her and Malti in front of a small shrine. The photos captured Malti hugging her Ganpati, a stuffed animal representing the Hindu lord Ganesha. Proudly, the actor captioned the slideshow, “A girl and her Ganpati. Always with us…wherever we go.”

Earlier this year, Malti embarked on her first trip to India with her mother. The mother-daughter duo visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Sharing her thoughts, Chopra Jonas expressed, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings.”

Becoming a mother to Malti in January 2022 has brought tremendous joy to Chopra Jonas, leading her to share her experiences on social media. In a recent interview with TODAY.com, she discussed how motherhood has made her more cautious and vulnerable. Despite this, she emphasized the importance of confidence and self-worth, values instilled in her her own parents.

As Chopra Jonas continues to nurture and teach Malti, she hopes to empower her daughter with a strong sense of self and the ability to voice her opinions. Inspired her own upbringing, she aims to equip Malti with the tools necessary to navigate the world with confidence.

FAQ:

Q: What is Diwali?

A: Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights that celebrates the victory of light over darkness.

Q: What is a rangoli?

A: Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form created to welcome wealth and good luck into a home.

Q: Who is Lord Ganesha?

A: Lord Ganesha is a revered Hindu deity known as the remover of obstacles.

