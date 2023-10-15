Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

Priyanka Chopra and her former sister-in-law Sophie Turner have unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation among netizens. However, the global star seems to be focused on maintaining a positive attitude as she shares pictures and heartfelt messages on her Instagram.

On October 14, Priyanka posted a picture of her brother Siddharth Chopra enjoying the India-Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This post may indicate that Priyanka is finding solace in family moments despite the rumors surrounding her relationship with Sophie.

Additionally, Priyanka shared a picture with her best friend Tamanna Dutt, along with a heartfelt birthday note, expressing gratitude for their long-lasting friendship. She fondly described Tamanna as not only her best friend and confidant but also her sister for more than two decades.

Amidst all the social media drama, a heartwarming video from Nick Jonas’ recent concert has gone viral. In the video, Nick is seen approaching Priyanka and their daughter Malti on stage. He plants a loving kiss on Malti’s forehead, showcasing a beautiful family moment.

Another video captures Priyanka leaving the venue with Malti in her arms, with Malti sweetly waving at the crowd. These clips serve as a reminder of the love and joy that Priyanka cherishes within her family.

While the reasons behind the social media unfollowing remain unknown, Priyanka chooses to focus on celebrating her relationships and cherishing meaningful moments with loved ones.

