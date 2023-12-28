TikTok Faces Privacy Breach Allegations in Australia

Summary: TikTok is facing scrutiny in Australia due to allegations of privacy breaches and unauthorized data collection. The Australian Information Commissioner is conducting preliminary inquiries to determine if a full investigation is necessary. The allegations involve the use of a tracking tool, known as a pixel, to harvest personal data and internet history from both TikTok users and non-users. TikTok denies any wrongdoing and claims that the use of pixels is industry-wide and voluntary. They also state that their use of the tool is compliant with Australian privacy laws and regulations. As concerns about data harvesting and TikTok’s links to the Chinese Communist Party persist, Australia has already banned the app from government devices. Opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson has called for further legislative action to protect Australians’ data, and legislation to reform the Privacy Act is expected in 2024.

Australian Authorities Investigate TikTok’s Handling of Personal Data

Australian authorities are launching an investigation into TikTok’s handling of personal data following allegations of privacy breaches. It is claimed that the social media giant has been scraping data without consent, even from individuals who do not have the app installed. The Australian Information Commissioner is currently conducting preliminary inquiries to determine the need for a full investigation.

TikTok, however, denies any wrongdoing and states that the use of tracking tools, such as pixels, is common in the industry. They claim that the use of pixels is voluntary for advertising clients and compliant with existing privacy laws. In addition, TikTok emphasizes that Australian user data is encrypted and stored in secure data centers in the US and Singapore.

Despite these assurances, concerns persist regarding data harvesting and TikTok’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The Australian government has already banned the app from government devices due to these concerns. Opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson has expressed deep concern over the alleged privacy breach and called for further legislative action to protect Australians’ data.

Legislation to reform the Privacy Act is expected in 2024, indicating the need for comprehensive reforms to address technological advancements and safeguard privacy in the digital age. As the investigation unfolds, TikTok is urged to fully cooperate with the Australian authorities to resolve any privacy-related issues.