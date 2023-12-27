Australia Launches Inquiry into TikTok’s Privacy Practices

Australia’s privacy commissioner has initiated an inquiry into TikTok’s handling of personal information to assess whether the social media giant is breaching the country’s privacy laws. The inquiry comes in response to concerns that TikTok is collecting user data without consent, including email addresses, phone numbers, and browsing histories, even if users do not have a TikTok account. This step precedes a formal investigation that could potentially result in penalties for TikTok.

The investigation was prompted recent revelations that prominent Australian brands were being urged to remove TikTok’s tracking tool due to privacy concerns. Additionally, the British Information Commissioner’s Office fined TikTok’s owners for violating data protection laws, particularly regarding the unlawful use of children’s personal data. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has raised concerns globally due to its connections with the Chinese Communist Party and China’s National Intelligence Law.

TikTok has faced significant scrutiny and has been subject to bans on government devices in multiple countries, including Australia, due to security concerns related to China’s intelligence laws. However, TikTok denies that their use of the tracking tool violates Australian privacy laws, claiming that it is compliant and voluntary for their advertising clients.

Privacy advocates argue that the issue goes beyond TikTok and highlights broader concerns about how big technology companies track users’ online behavior. They assert that Australians must become more vigilant about protecting their privacy online. Critics also argue that obtaining informed consent is challenging because lengthy, complex privacy policies often go unread, leading to a lack of understanding about what users are agreeing to.

The Australian government is currently reviewing the Privacy Act and considering reforms to strengthen the protection of personal information. Part of this review includes discussions on proposals for a “right to request erasure” and other regulatory changes to align Australian law with global information privacy standards. The government has also increased fines for privacy breaches to address the growing threat of cyberattacks and data breaches.

The outcome of the inquiry into TikTok’s privacy practices will shed light on whether further action is necessary to ensure the protection of Australians’ personal information and to address the broader issue of online privacy in the digital age.