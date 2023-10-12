China’s Digital Currency Widens its Reach, but Privacy Concerns Persist

China’s digital currency, known as e-CNY, has made progress in accommodating foreign users with the inclusion of Visa and Mastercard payment options in the official e-CNY app. Previously, non-Chinese users needed a Chinese bank account to top up their balances in the app. This update allows for retail payments in select cities, making the e-CNY as convenient to use as popular e-wallets like Alipay and WeChat Pay. However, gaining widespread adoption still depends on building trust in the Chinese government.

To address privacy concerns, the central bank, which oversees the digital currency, has implemented measures to address transaction monitoring. The digital yuan, a digitized version of the renminbi, holds the same value and makes up a small portion of physical currency in circulation. It should be noted that the e-CNY is not a form of cryptocurrency, operating under a centralized system rather than a decentralized one.

China has been at the forefront of central bank digital currency development globally. The e-CNY aims to meet the daily payment needs of the public, increase financial accessibility, and combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and tax evasion. Having oversight over the currency is a critical concern for the government.

Despite these efforts, the e-CNY has faced challenges in gaining traction, both domestically and internationally. Even years after its pilot launch, the number of users in China falls behind those utilizing traditional yuan in Alipay and WeChat Pay, mostly due to the widespread popularity of these established platforms.

In conclusion, the integration of Visa and Mastercard into the e-CNY app is a significant step towards increasing foreign usage. However, overcoming privacy concerns and building trust in the Chinese government remain important hurdles for broader adoption of the digital currency.

