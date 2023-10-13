China’s Digital Currency Takes a Step Towards International Use, But Privacy Concerns Remain

China’s digital currency, the e-CNY, has recently made progress in its efforts to be used foreigners. An update to the official e-CNY app now allows for Visa and Mastercard payment options, making it easier for users outside of China to top up their balances on the app. Previously, users needed to have a Chinese bank account in order to use the e-CNY app for retail payments in select cities. This update brings the e-CNY on par with popular e-wallets in China, such as Alipay and WeChat Pay, which already allow users to top up their balances using international credit cards.

Despite these advancements, the broader adoption of the e-CNY still faces challenges related to trust in the Chinese government. While the central bank has implemented measures to address concerns about monitoring transactions, the issue of trust remains a significant hurdle. The digital yuan, which is a digitized version of the renminbi, aims to meet the public’s daily payment needs and combat illicit activities like money laundering and terrorism financing. However, the government’s oversight and monitoring of transactions have raised privacy concerns among potential users.

In an attempt to address these concerns, the People’s Bank of China has implemented a tiered verification process for e-CNY accounts. The level of verification determines the transaction limits and the amount of personal information required. However, true anonymity does not exist in e-CNY transactions, as currency registration and traceability are built into the system.

While the update to the e-CNY app is a step towards international use, its impact on the internationalization of the yuan is likely to be limited. The number of foreigners visiting or living in China is relatively small, so the usage of e-CNY foreigners within China will not significantly affect the international clout of the yuan.

Overall, the e-CNY’s progress towards international use is promising, but concerns about privacy and trust remain significant obstacles to broader adoption.

