Illinois Launches Program to Provide Free Books to Children

A new program has been launched in Illinois to ensure every child under the age of 5 receives a free book every month through the Imagination Library, founded Dolly Parton. The initiative was announced Gov. JB Pritzker during his visit to the Bloomington Public Library. Pritzker highlighted the impact of the Imagination Library, stating that it currently sends over 2 million free books to children worldwide each month.

Jeanne Hamilton, the executive director of the Bloomington Public Library, shared the success of her nephews who recently graduated from the Imagination program in Tennessee. Hamilton emphasized the importance of early childhood literacy, stating that children develop 60% of their vocabulary in their first five years. She also noted that picture books significantly contribute to expanding vocabulary, as they contain three times the number of rare words compared to daily speech.

Previously, the program in Illinois served only 4% of the early childhood population through community organizations. However, with the state’s funding of $1.6 million, the program aims to reach all children in the state. Parents can now register their children for the program through their local library or other participating organizations.

In addition to discussing the Imagination Library, Gov. Pritzker also highlighted the growing opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Illinois. He revealed that the state has a significant number of EV-related business ventures in progress, including electric vehicle production and other related categories. This news comes after recent successes with Stellantis and the construction of a battery plant in Manteno Gotion. Pritzker expressed optimism about the future of the EV industry in Illinois, indicating that the state is well-positioned for further growth and development in this sector.