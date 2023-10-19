Prisoner Sent Sinister Threats to Ex, Comparing Himself to Raoul Moat

Daniel Johnson, a prisoner serving time for violence against a former partner, targeted another woman he had previously been in a relationship with last year. He sent her sinister threats that struck fear into her heart using Snapchat messages that automatically disappeared after being read. Johnson, who compared himself to Raoul Moat, warned the woman that she would be maimed or killed, either him or a third party.

The victim, fearing for her life, took pictures of the Snapchat warnings before they vanished and handed them to the police as proof. As a result, Johnson was arrested on the day of his release from HMP Northumberland and has now been sentenced to five years and three months in prison. He was also given a four-year extended license period and a lifelong restraining order due to the threat he poses.

The prosecutor described the messages as chilling and stated that there was no doubt they were intended to intimidate and strike fear into the victim’s heart. Johnson’s defense argued that he faced health problems during his time in custody and that the availability of alcohol on the wing contributed to his behavior.

Raoul Moat gained notoriety in 2010 when he shot his former girlfriend and murdered her new boyfriend before going on the run and sparking a nationwide manhunt. Johnson’s comparison of himself to Moat added an additional level of threat and menace to his messages.

