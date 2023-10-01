Jackson Mahomes Shows Off Outfit on TikTok Amidst Controversy

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has made a rare comeback on TikTok sharing a post showcasing his outfit for an upcoming game against the New York Jets. The controversial TikTok personality seems to have arrived in New York City and is ready to attend the game.

However, this post comes at a time when Jackson Mahomes is facing legal issues. He is currently involved in a three-count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery case. Allegedly, he shoved an employee of a restaurant in the Aspen area and forcibly kissed the owner without consent. These accusations have attracted negative criticism towards Jackson on social media, and his latest post was no exception.

Fans on TikTok didn’t hold back from ridiculing him, adding to the backlash he has been facing. Previously, Jackson had faced criticism for flaunting his material possessions, such as a Balenciaga bag, without having earned them. Fans accused him of entitlement and not deserving the things he showcases.

In terms of his legal battle, an arrest was made on May 23, several months after the initial incident in February. Jackson’s legal team filed a motion to modify his bond to allow contact with potential witnesses in the case. The prosecutor didn’t object to contact with three friends but objected to the fourth. To limit the availability of some details to the public, Jackson’s attorney requested that the case be placed under seal, which was granted. The preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for August, has been postponed until October 24, 2023.

In conclusion, Jackson Mahomes’ TikTok post showing off his outfit comes amidst controversy surrounding his legal battle. Fans on social media have criticized his behavior and entitlement, adding to the negative reception he has been receiving. The details of his case are currently sealed, and the preliminary hearing has been postponed.

Sources:

– Sportskeeda (no URL)

– Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes’ TikTok posts’ comment section