Fan Favorite Series “Prison Break” Set for a New Chapter on Hulu

Hulu is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of the beloved series “Prison Break.” In an exclusive announcement, it has been revealed that Hulu is in the early stages of developing a new installment of the Fox drama. This exciting news comes after the conclusion of Mayans M.C., as the co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Elgin James takes on the task of bringing “Prison Break” back to life.

While details about the new chapter are being kept under wraps, sources have revealed that it will explore the world of “Prison Break” but will not involve the original series’ central characters, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell). This fresh approach promises to introduce audiences to a whole new cast of compelling characters and captivating storylines.

The forthcoming series is made possible through James’ deal with 20th Television, which served as the original studio for “Prison Break” and is now a part of Disney Television Studios. James will join forces with Paul Scheuring, the creator and executive producer of the original series, as well as Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz, who were executive producers on the original.

“Prison Break” first premiered in 2005, following the story of Michael Scofield as he orchestrates an elaborate plan to rescue his wrongfully convicted brother, Lincoln Burrows, from death row. The show captured the hearts of viewers with its thrilling plot twists and complex characters.

As fans eagerly await the new installment, Hulu has become the streaming home of “Prison Break” since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets in 2019. With Hulu’s growing popularity and the dedicated fan base of the series, the return of “Prison Break” is set to be a highly anticipated event in the world of television.

FAQ:

Q: Will the new “Prison Break” series feature the original characters?

A: No, the new series will explore a different set of characters within the world of “Prison Break.”

Q: Who is involved in the production of the new series?

A: Elgin James, the co-creator and executive producer of Mayans M.C., will be at the helm of the new series, along with Paul Scheuring, the creator of the original “Prison Break” series.

Q: When did “Prison Break” originally air?

A: “Prison Break” first premiered in 2005 and ran for four seasons, followed a fifth season in 2017.

Q: What platform will the new “Prison Break” series be available on?

A: The new series will be available for streaming on Hulu, which has become the home of “Prison Break” since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets.