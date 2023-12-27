Introducing the PrixmXR Puppis S1: A Game-Changing Wireless Router for VR

Summary: The PrixmXR Puppis S1 offers a game-changing solution for a solid wireless connection between your Wi-Fi-enabled VR headset and PC. With its impressive features and performance, this router ensures a smooth and seamless VR experience, surpassing expectations.

Venturing into the world of virtual reality (VR) gaming requires more than just a high-quality headset. The power and reliability of your wireless router play a crucial role in determining how smooth and enjoyable your VR experience will be. Enter the PrixmXR Puppis S1, a wireless router that has revolutionized the way gamers connect their VR headsets to their PCs.

With a sleek design that complements the aesthetics of PlayStation 5 owners, the Puppis S1 is a small white box with black vents, making it a stylish addition to any setup. Setting it up is a breeze, thanks to the simple USB-C to dual-headed USB-A cable included in the package. Once connected, a single button on the device allows for easy pairing with the PrismXR App, which provides a multitude of customizable options.

As a network engineer with years of experience, I was pleasantly surprised the robustness of the Puppis S1’s settings. While it offers advanced options like DNS adjustments and subnet renaming, most users will find that simply setting a password is sufficient for optimal performance.

Testing the Puppis S1 with popular VR games such as The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and Half-Life Alyx yielded impressive results. The games ran flawlessly, with no dropped frames and stunning visuals. Even games that had minor app-related issues, like Pistol Whip, were not a reflection of the router’s performance.

Using the PrixmXR App, I monitored the speed and found consistent speeds of around 1200 Kbps, providing smooth gameplay at a 90fps refresh rate. Traditional measurement devices confirmed that the Puppis S1 operates on the 5G channel, constantly scanning for uncongested channels to ensure optimal performance.

The Puppis S1 boasts impressive specifications, running on 802.11AX WiFi 6 technology with a maximum speed of 3000 MB/s. With its support for 1024 QAM, channel selection and bonding are finely optimized, making it highly unlikely to experience interruptions due to congestion.

For optimal performance, it is recommended to use the Puppis S1 within 26 feet of the device, without any obstructions. Testing the router in a living room setting, I experienced no issues with a distance of 15 feet between the PC and the VR play area.

Whether you’re using the latest VR headset like the Quest 3 or have an older model such as the Quest 2 or HTC Vive, the PrixmXR Puppis S1 offers a game-changing solution for ensuring a solid wireless connection between your VR headset and PC. With its impressive performance, customizable options, and reliable speed, this router is a must-have for any VR enthusiast seeking a seamless and immersive gaming experience.