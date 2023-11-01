The Complexities of Privilege and Power in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla

When we think of Sofia Coppola’s films, we often think of wealthy, privileged white women navigating their lives with ease. But to reduce her work to such a simplistic view would be unfair. It’s more accurate to say that Coppola’s films explore the dynamics of privilege without power, a theme she’s examined not only through female characters but also as a facet of femininity itself. In her latest film, Priscilla, Coppola delves into the life of Priscilla Beaulieu, the young woman who would become Elvis Presley’s wife.

Priscilla is introduced to us as a naive teenager, meeting Elvis at a U.S. Air Force base in Germany. Cailee Spaeny brilliantly portrays Priscilla, capturing her youthful innocence and confrontational naivety. As the story unfolds, we witness Priscilla’s journey through a strange marriage and her eventual exit from it. Coppola skillfully immerses us in the bubble of a teenager’s wish fulfillment, while also highlighting the disturbing aspects of Priscilla’s situation.

One notable aspect of the film is the choice of a lush, anachronistic soundtrack. Coppola deliberately did not secure the rights to use Elvis Presley’s music, making a statement about the focus of the story. Priscilla is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir, firmly establishing it as Priscilla’s narrative rather than Elvis’s. Elvis himself is portrayed as a mostly domestic figure, and even his onstage appearances are shot from a distance, emphasizing his fading allure as a performer.

As Priscilla becomes Elvis’s chosen girl, she is expected to “keep the home fires burning” while he pursues his career. She is left to decipher tabloid rumors about his activities while he is away. Being selected as Elvis’s wife means Priscilla becomes one of the things he expects to find waiting for him upon his return.

Priscilla highlights the complexities of power dynamics within relationships and the limitations of privilege. Coppola expertly captures the dichotomy of youthful dreams colliding with the harsh realities of adult life. Through her portrayal of Priscilla, she challenges our perceptions of privilege, reminding us that it often comes with its own set of constraints and sacrifices.

