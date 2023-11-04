Lisa Marie Presley Expresses Concerns About Upcoming Film about her Mother

Recently, it was revealed that Lisa Marie Presley, the late daughter of Elvis Presley, had expressed reservations about an upcoming film focused on her mother, Priscilla Presley. The film, based on Priscilla’s memoir “Elvis and Me,” has been criticized Lisa Marie as being “vengeful and contemptuous.”

In emails dated September 2022, Lisa Marie expressed her disappointment with the script, stating that it portrayed her father as a “predator and manipulative.” She felt that it did not reflect her own perspective of her father as his daughter. Lisa Marie also questioned why the script took on a “shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective.” She warned the director, Sofia Coppola, that she would publicly criticize the film and her own mother if necessary.

In response, Coppola assured Lisa Marie that both main subjects, Elvis and Priscilla, would be treated with care. She expressed hope that Lisa Marie’s opinion would change once she had seen the movie. Insider sources reveal that certain elements were toned down in the script, with ten pages being trimmed before filming began.

Lisa Marie further expressed her confusion regarding Coppola’s approach, questioning the need to “take my father down” in the name of telling her mother’s story. Lisa Marie criticized the director’s “dark and jaded reality” as the basis for the film.

While Lisa Marie was delighted with Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her father, “Elvis,” it seems that she had concerns about the portrayal of her mother in the upcoming film based on Priscilla’s memoir. The film, currently distributed A24, sheds light on the couple’s first meeting when Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was 14 years old.

