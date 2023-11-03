Priscilla Presley on Coping with Liza Marie’s Death and the Future of Graceland

Priscilla Presley, the renowned “Naked Gun” actress, recently sat down with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” to discuss her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley and her life with Elvis Presley. During the interview, Priscilla opened up about the unbearable pain of losing her only daughter.

Describing Lisa Marie’s death as an enormous loss, Priscilla emphasized the emptiness that remains after someone you love is taken away from you. She expressed her concern for Lisa Marie’s well-being when she noticed that she didn’t look well during their attendance at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony. Little did Priscilla know that it would be their last moment together.

The loss of Lisa Marie came only two and a half years after the death of her son Benjamin Keough, and a year and a half after her grandmother’s passing. Priscilla revealed the immense grief that Lisa Marie experienced following the loss of her son, whom she adored. Priscilla reflected on a conversation they had where Lisa Marie expressed her lingering pain and desire to be reunited with Benjamin.

In the wake of Lisa Marie’s death, questions arose regarding the control of Elvis Presley’s estate, which Lisa Marie inherited on her 25th birthday. However, a settlement agreement has been reached, with Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter Riley Keough named as the sole trustee of her mother’s trust. Priscilla and Riley have always had a close relationship, and Priscilla expressed her love and support for Riley as she takes on this new responsibility. As part of the agreement, Priscilla will serve as a special advisor to the trust, ensuring her involvement in Graceland’s future.

Looking ahead, Priscilla’s main focus is to assist Riley in managing Graceland. Priscilla’s deep affection for her granddaughter and her unwavering commitment to preserving Elvis’s legacy will undoubtedly guide her as she provides guidance and support to Riley.

FAQ

Who was Lisa Marie Presley?

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. She was known for her music career and her connection to the iconic Elvis Presley.

What was the settlement agreement regarding Lisa Marie Presley’s trust?

The settlement agreement designated Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough, as the sole trustee of her mother’s trust. Priscilla Presley received a $1 million payment for stepping down as co-trustee, and she will serve as a special advisor to the trust. The agreement also named Riley as the owner of Graceland.

What was Lisa Marie Presley’s relationship with her son Benjamin?

Lisa Marie had a close and loving relationship with her son Benjamin. His tragic death took a heavy toll on her, and she was still grieving his loss at the time of her own passing.