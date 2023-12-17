Princeton Grain Farmer Elected Vice President of Illinois Farm Bureau

In a recent election, Evan Hultine, a sixth-generation farmer from Princeton, has been elected as the vice president of the Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB). This appointment positions Hultine as a leader alongside Brian Duncan, a grain and livestock farmer from Polo, in steering the organization for a two-year term.

The IFB is a non-profit membership organization composed of farmers who join through their respective county farm bureaus. During the IFB’s annual meeting in Chicago, Hultine and Duncan were elected 329 voting delegates to take on their roles as vice president and president, respectively.

Expressing his excitement about the opportunity, Hultine highlighted the importance of nurturing and investing in the organization’s members. He acknowledged the support he has received from fellow farmers and emphasized his commitment to working with them to shape the policies, values, and vision of the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Joining Hultine and Duncan are four newly elected members who will serve as IFB board directors for a two-year term. LuAnn Matejcak from Will County, Rick Edwards III from Adams County, Paul Beisiegel from St. Clair County, and John Howard from Jefferson County will bring their expertise and perspectives to the board.

The Illinois Farm Bureau plays a crucial role in advocating for farmers and rural communities in the state. With their newly elected leaders, the organization aims to chart a course that addresses the evolving needs of the agricultural industry and supports the success of its dedicated members.

Hultine, who holds a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from the University of Illinois, is known for his expertise in growing corn, soybeans, and seed corn in Princeton. His wealth of experience and dedication to the farming community make him a valuable addition to the Illinois Farm Bureau’s leadership team.

As Hultine assumes his role as vice president, he is poised to contribute to the organization’s continued growth and success, collaborating with fellow board members and county farm bureaus to create an Illinois Farm Bureau that prioritizes the interests and aspirations of its members.