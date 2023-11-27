Netflix has just announced an exciting new TV drama titled “Intrepid Journey: The Untold Story of Princess Latifa.” Drawing from the incredible life of Princess Latifa of Dubai, the series will explore her audacious attempt to escape her restrictive life in the Emirates, only to be forcibly returned. The script for this gripping drama is being penned Lindsay Shapero, known for her work on Netflix’s upcoming period drama, “Winter Palace.”

While the core fact remains unchanged, the new series will take a fresh approach delving into Princess Latifa’s symbiotic friendship with Tiina Jauhianen, a Finnish national. This relationship forms an essential part of the narrative, showcasing the power of enduring friendship in the face of adversity.

In 2018, Latifa made a daring escape attempt, hiding in the tire compartment of a car and embarking on a jet-ski ride across the Gulf of Oman. However, her escape was thwarted through a joint operation between India and the UAE, resulting in her forceful return to Dubai. Both Latifa and Jauhianen were taken captive, imprisoned, and subjected to harsh interrogations. Eventually, Jauhianen was deported from the UAE, while Latifa was confined within her own country.

Following years of international campaigning, Latifa was discovered outside of Dubai. A meeting between Latifa and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed her well-being and desire for privacy.

The upcoming series aims to shed light on the pressing issue of human rights and the yearning for freedom. Shapero emphasizes the uniqueness of this story, as it centers around two female friends who are willing to go to great lengths to protect each other. The privileged position of being able to write such an important and emotional series is not lost on Shapero.

Set to begin production next year, Finland’s Yellow Film & TV will bring “Intrepid Journey: The Untold Story of Princess Latifa” to life. Executive producers Jackie Larkin and Olli Haikka will guide the project, promising a captivating exploration of Latifa’s resilience and unwavering spirit.

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey with “Intrepid Journey: The Untold Story of Princess Latifa” – a story that will both captivate and inspire audiences around the world.

