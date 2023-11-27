Princess Eugenie and Husband Attend Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix with Celebrity Friends

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were spotted at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 weekend alongside a group of famous celebrities. They joined iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Orlando Bloom, and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner at the Grand Prix held at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates.

This gathering of celebrities comes as no surprise, as Princess Eugenie is known to have a long list of friends from the entertainment industry. In fact, stars such as Campbell, Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, and Kate and Lila Moss, all attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.

The F1 race in Abu Dhabi provided an opportunity for Princess Eugenie and her husband to socialize and enjoy the thrilling event. Halliwell-Horner, who is married to the team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing, shared a photo on Instagram showing the group smiling and embracing the excitement of the race.

Each celebrity in attendance has their own connections to the royal family. Geri Halliwell-Horner has collaborated with Prince William for his new initiative, Homewards, which aims to address homelessness. Naomi Campbell has been appointed as a Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, supporting underprivileged communities and promoting education. Actor Orlando Bloom is engaged to Katy Perry, an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, an organization co-founded King Charles III.

Attending high-profile events like the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix allows Princess Eugenie to strengthen her network and support important causes alongside her celebrity friends. It also showcases the shared interests and passions among members of the royal family and the entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank join at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank joined celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Orlando Bloom, and Geri Halliwell-Horner at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

What connections do the celebrities have to the royal family?

Geri Halliwell-Horner collaborated with Prince William for his homeless initiative, Naomi Campbell is a Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, and Orlando Bloom is engaged to Katy Perry, an ambassador of The British Asian Trust co-founded King Charles III.

Who attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding?

Stars including Naomi Campbell, Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, and Kate and Lila Moss attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.