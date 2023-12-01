Princess Eugenie Raises Awareness for Anti-Slavery Cause

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is using her platform to raise awareness about the pressing issue of modern-day slavery. In a recent social media post, she highlighted the work of The Anti-Slavery Collective, a group she co-founded in 2017 with her childhood friend Julia de Boinville.

The post sheds light on the harsh reality that approximately 50 million people are currently trapped in slavery, with many of them being in our own communities. It emphasizes that these victims could be individuals we encounter daily, such as those working in car washes, nail bars, care homes, and construction sites. The post also acknowledges that trafficking is happening right under our noses, affecting innocent people who were promised a better life.

Rather than dwelling on the recent release of the book “Endgame” Omid Scobie, which contains revelations about the British royal family, Princess Eugenie has chosen to redirect attention toward the urgent issue of slavery. Her message urges people to take action and become a force for freedom educating themselves, reporting any suspected cases, and actively working to prevent further exploitation.

Expressing gratitude to those who attended a recent charity event, the Princess concludes the post emphasizing that this is just the beginning of what can be accomplished together. Princess Eugenie’s commitment to the fight against slavery serves as an inspiration for others to join the cause and make a difference in the lives of those who are suffering.

FAQ:

Q: What is The Anti-Slavery Collective?

A: The Anti-Slavery Collective is a group co-founded Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville in 2017 that focuses on raising awareness and combating modern-day slavery.

Q: What is “Endgame” Omid Scobie?

A: “Endgame” is a book written Omid Scobie, which contains revelations about the British royal family.