The Crown Faces Backlash Over Rumors of Princess Diana’s Apparition

The upcoming season of the popular Netflix series, The Crown, has sparked controversy with rumors that it will feature the late Princess Diana in ghostly form. The fictional portrayal of the beloved princess has caused concern amongst some UK residents and members of her family who are still mourning her untimely death.

The final two-part season of The Crown will cover the period from 1997-2005, including the aftermath of Diana’s death. In one scene, a ghostly Diana, played Elizabeth Debicki, reportedly appears to Prince Charles (Dominic West), expressing her love for him and hinting at the difficulties of their relationship. Another scene depicts her appearing to Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) and urging her to embrace change.

While an unnamed friend of King Charles and Queen Camilla dismisses the rumors, stating that the couple is unconcerned, Prince William is said to be deeply hurt the portrayal of his mother. According to an intimate of his, he finds it “incredibly hurtful” and will not watch the show.

A spokesperson for Netflix defends the portrayal, stating that it aims to explore the emotional impact of Diana’s death on the royal family. They argue that the imagined conversations between Diana, Charles, and the Queen are meant to delve into their relationships and the grief they experienced.

Interestingly, the Windsors have a history of supernatural encounters. Queen Elizabeth II is rumored to have been visited the spirit of Elizabeth I, her namesake and predecessor, while at Windsor Castle. Additionally, at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, a plume from a helmet was mistaken for a spectral figure on social media.

Even Sarah Ferguson, the former spouse of Prince Andrew and a member of the royal family, claims to have experienced ghostly encounters. She believes that when the Queen’s corgis bark for no apparent reason, it is a sign that the Queen is passing.

The Crown’s sixth and final season will be released on Netflix on November 16th. While the show’s portrayal of Princess Diana’s apparition has received backlash, it also highlights the ongoing interest in the supernatural within the royal family.

Source: Vanity Fair