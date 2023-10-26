Princess Andre Shares Relationship Update with Fans

Princess Andre, the 16-year-old daughter of singer Peter Andre, recently took to Instagram to update her followers on her love life. During a social media Q&A, one fan asked about her relationship status, to which Princess responded, “We’re really good, thank you.” Accompanying her response was a sweet picture of her and her boyfriend sitting together in a car, complete with a heart emoji.

While Princess and her boyfriend have been seen together publicly since May, the identity of her beau remains a mystery. The young couple first caught attention when they were spotted at Princess’ mother’s birthday party earlier this year.

Despite her budding romance and growing presence in the modeling industry, Princess is committed to maintaining a healthy balance between her personal life and studies. Her father, Peter Andre, has made it clear that he prioritizes her education and ensures that her newfound stardom does not interfere with her schoolwork. He shared in a recent interview, “She’s just doing bits here and there, nothing that interferes with schoolwork. I’m pretty strict about that.”

As a protective father, Peter has laid down some ground rules for Princess and her boyfriend. According to him, there will be no sleepovers at his house, and they must always be downstairs with open doors during daytime visits.

In other news, Peter Andre is also celebrating his last Halloween as a father of four. He and his wife, Emily, are expecting their third child together in 2024. The couple has two children, Theo and Amelia, and the new addition will make Peter a father of five.

Princess Andre’s relationship update has delighted her fans, who continue to support her journey in both her personal and professional life. With her parents’ guidance and her own determination, Princess is navigating adolescence with grace and maintaining her focus on her studies while enjoying the joys of young love.

FAQ

Who is Princess Andre?

Princess Andre is the teenage daughter of singer Peter Andre and his ex-wife, Katie Price. She gained fame for being in the public eye from a young age and has since grown a significant following on social media.

Is Princess Andre in a relationship?

Yes, Princess Andre recently shared on Instagram that she is currently in a relationship. However, she has chosen to keep the identity of her boyfriend private.

How does her father, Peter Andre, feel about her relationship?

Peter Andre is supportive of Princess Andre’s relationship but places a strong emphasis on her education. He ensures that her involvement in the entertainment industry does not interfere with her studies.

Are there any rules for Princess and her boyfriend?

As a protective father, Peter Andre has set some rules for Princess and her boyfriend. He specifies that there will be no sleepovers at his house, and the couple must always be downstairs with open doors during daytime visits.

What other news involves Peter Andre?

Peter Andre and his wife, Emily, are expecting their third child together in 2024. The couple already has two children, Theo and Amelia, and this new addition will make Peter a father of five.